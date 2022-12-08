Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Down 3.1%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.40 and last traded at $56.40. 84 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

