Contrasting TPG (TPG) & Its Rivals

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) is one of 81 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TPG to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 56.19% 19.09% 6.83% TPG Competitors 31.22% 17.77% 10.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 79.4% of TPG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $4.98 billion $230.90 million 396.67 TPG Competitors $3.09 billion $506.08 million 1.17

This table compares TPG and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TPG has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. TPG is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TPG and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 9 3 0 2.25 TPG Competitors 535 2785 3296 102 2.44

TPG presently has a consensus target price of $34.63, suggesting a potential upside of 9.12%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 11.09%. Given TPG’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TPG pays out 1,300.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 47.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TPG peers beat TPG on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

