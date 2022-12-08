Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.30-$12.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

COO stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $319.43. 343,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,450. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $388.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

