Corton Capital Inc. Acquires 2,490 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

