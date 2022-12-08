Corton Capital Inc. Buys 966 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $255,623.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,784.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTNX stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

