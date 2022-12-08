Corton Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Coupa Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupa Software Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

COUP stock opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.