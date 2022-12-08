Corton Capital Inc. Has $290,000 Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 108.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 88,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atkore by 40.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
Atkore Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of ATKR opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.73. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $126.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
About Atkore
Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atkore (ATKR)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.