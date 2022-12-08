Corton Capital Inc. Has $290,000 Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 108.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 88,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atkore by 40.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atkore Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATKR opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.73. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $126.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

