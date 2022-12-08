Corton Capital Inc. Has $319,000 Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COMM. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

