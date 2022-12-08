Corton Capital Inc. Has $348,000 Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,592,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,796,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,229,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,801,000 after buying an additional 134,529 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

