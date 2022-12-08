Corton Capital Inc. Invests $328,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 317.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,929.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 65,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 42.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 303.4% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after buying an additional 910,327 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

NYSE ACI opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.33. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

