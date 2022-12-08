Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,475 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after acquiring an additional 909,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $20,741,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at $12,603,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 218,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alteryx Trading Up 6.3 %

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

See Also

