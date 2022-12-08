Corton Capital Inc. Takes $385,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $71,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,967,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,979,000 after purchasing an additional 110,628 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.16.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $542.91 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $528.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

