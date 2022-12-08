CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Trimmed by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,601 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,634,000 after buying an additional 403,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,039,000 after buying an additional 649,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,458,000 after buying an additional 131,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

