Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.18.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Coty by 5.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Coty by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 723,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Coty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 180,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

