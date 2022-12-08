Cowen Upgrades PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) to “Outperform”

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $164.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $192.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.76. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $1,392,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $2,010,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

