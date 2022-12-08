Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock worth $68,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $709.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $652.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $650.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $933.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

