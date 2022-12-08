Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $60.10 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,753 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $60,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after purchasing an additional 505,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $217.60 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.36. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,578 shares of company stock worth $19,975,827. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

