Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,892 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $45,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $121.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average of $122.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.