Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,287,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,692 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for 1.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $67,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $80.15 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

