Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233,593 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $52,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $173.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average of $165.92. The company has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

