Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

