Creative Planning Buys 32,671 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $52,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,687 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,190,000 after buying an additional 199,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 157,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VEU stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.