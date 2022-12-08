Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $47,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $138.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

