Creative Planning Has $35.48 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.12% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $35,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.50 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $111.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

