Creative Planning Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

