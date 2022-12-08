Creative Planning Sells 124,962 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,962 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $31,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 456,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 405,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFO opened at $66.98 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $78.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

