Creative Planning Sells 43,569 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,569 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

