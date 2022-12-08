Credit Suisse Group Boosts Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $142.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. Prometheus Biosciences has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $111.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after acquiring an additional 792,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100,857 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

