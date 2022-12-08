Crosslink Capital Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for 0.9% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Carvana worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 34.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 48,522 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 161.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carvana Trading Down 42.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Argus cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $274.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

