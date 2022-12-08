Css LLC Il Acquires 331,767 Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

Css LLC Il lifted its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,767 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 1.18% of Mason Industrial Technology worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIT. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 136.8% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 913,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 527,616 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 122.3% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,736,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mason Industrial Technology Stock Performance

MIT opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Mason Industrial Technology Company Profile

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

