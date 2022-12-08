Css LLC Il Boosts Position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 1,845.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,077 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YTPG. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 40.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 19.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 40.7% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 996,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 288,219 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YTPG opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

