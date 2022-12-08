Css LLC Il Has $3.31 Million Holdings in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Css LLC Il boosted its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,307 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.77% of NightDragon Acquisition worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 703.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $212,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NightDragon Acquisition Stock Up 0.6 %

NDAC opened at $10.08 on Thursday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

About NightDragon Acquisition

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.