Css LLC Il Has $4.15 Million Stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

Css LLC Il lifted its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,378 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.06% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPDB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth about $489,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

XPDB opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.47.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

