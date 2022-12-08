Css LLC Il Increases Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Css LLC Il increased its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,960 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 2.40% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNU. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter worth $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 249.8% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 69,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 49,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of DGNU stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

