Css LLC Il Increases Stock Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

Css LLC Il raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 1.05% of Northern Star Investment Corp. III worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $979,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 770,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 193,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSTC opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

