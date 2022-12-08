Css LLC Il Purchases 133,717 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Css LLC Il raised its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,717 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.36% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 185,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

