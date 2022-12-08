Css LLC Il Raises Holdings in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN)

Css LLC Il grew its position in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 1.25% of Juniper II worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Juniper II by 1.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Juniper II in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Juniper II in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper II during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Juniper II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JUN opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Juniper II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

About Juniper II

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

