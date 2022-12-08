Css LLC Il Reduces Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL)

Css LLC Il lowered its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,873 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Css LLC Il’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $21,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,337,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,354,000 after buying an additional 508,360 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,265,000 after purchasing an additional 371,104 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 70.0% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 768,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,128.3% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 440,937 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 301,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKEL opened at $85.32 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.