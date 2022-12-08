Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $178.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.92.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CFR opened at $137.37 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.83.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $5,545,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 162.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,370,000 after buying an additional 184,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.