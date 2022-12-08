CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Trading 15.3% Higher This Week

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $13.04 million and approximately $224.98 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $947.24 or 0.05499934 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00509241 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.40 or 0.30438806 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00520044 USD and is down -16.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $147.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

