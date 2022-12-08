CVI Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,358,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,865,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,737,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

BYNO stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

