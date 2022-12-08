CVI Holdings LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACU)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNACU. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Prime Number Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prime Number Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,940,000.

Prime Number Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNACU opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Prime Number Acquisition I Profile

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, ecommerce, and other technology related infrastructure sectors.

