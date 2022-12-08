CVI Holdings LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,349,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the second quarter worth $170,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,234,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWAQ opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

