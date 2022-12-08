CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.17% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $9,801,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

AFAR opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

