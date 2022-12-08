CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $540,000 Investment in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Separately, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Metal Sky Star Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

