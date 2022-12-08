CVI Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 300,000 A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.19% of A SPAC II Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASCB. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,760,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $8,954,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,380,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ASCB opened at $10.13 on Thursday. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

