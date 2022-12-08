CVI Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 625,000 Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 13.13% of Global Blockchain Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBBK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,096,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,248,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,684,000.

GBBK opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

