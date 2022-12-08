CVI Holdings LLC Sells 13,603 Shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI)

CVI Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.40% of Advanced Merger Partners worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPI. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Advanced Merger Partners by 439.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Merger Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Advanced Merger Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 339,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Advanced Merger Partners by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPI opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Advanced Merger Partners, Inc has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.19.

Advanced Merger Partners Profile

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.



