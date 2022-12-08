DA Davidson Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $18.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.81.
ChargePoint Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.