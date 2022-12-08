DA Davidson Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $18.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.57.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 590,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 590,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,873 shares of company stock worth $1,347,294. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

