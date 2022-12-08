DA Davidson Weighs in on Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a report issued on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.79 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 69.77%.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDIG. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $26.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.96. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard purchased 602,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,998.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

